Oh Nah: Tech Company Is Selling Microchip Implants That Let You Pay With Your Hand!
A British-Polish tech company called Walletmor is selling microchips that are embedded under your skin as an alternative form of payment to your wallet. The chip, which costs about $300, is about the size of a grain of rice. It is implanted into your body, preferably in your hand. Right now, the chips are only being sold to citizens of the U.K., Switzerland and countries in the European Union. Posted By Persist
