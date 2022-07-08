Turning Over A New Leaf: South African Satanist Co-founder Leaves Group After Powerful Encounter With Jesus!
After experiencing the overwhelming love of God through people and a vision of Jesus, a former Satanist in South Africa is sharing his story of transformation. Riaan Swiegelaar, a former reverend at the South African Satanic Church (SASC) and co-founder of the group, left his position in May. Swiegelaar revealed that he had been in Christian circles for 20 years before deciding he was an atheist. Swiegelaar explains his transformation & then ended his video by sharing he will be posting material that he's written recently about his connection with Christ. Posted By Persist
