Wait A Minute: Woman Finds $36,000 Inside Couch She Acquired Through Craigslist But Ends Up Returning It To The Family!
Vicky Umodu had just moved to her new home in San Bernardino County, and was looking for alternative options to fill her empty house. So when Umodu came across a Craiglist advertisement for a free couch, she thought it was the perfect chance to score a nice piece of furniture. She found $36,000 in cash stashed inside the couch & returned the money. She was rewarded $2,200 & a new fridge. Posted By Persist
