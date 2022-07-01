Video Of A Man Pulling Out A Gun In A Subway Station Is Sparking New Concerns About Concealed Weapons In NYC!
Video of a man pulling out a gun in a subway station is sparking new concerns about concealed weapons in New York City. Police say the man was defending himself, so he was not charged. CBS2's Lisa Rozner looks into whether other passengers could soon resort to using guns as self-defense, too. Posted By Ghost
