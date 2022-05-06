Can't Trust Your Own Friends: Dude Guns Down His Best Friends Who Were Paid $20,000 To Kill Him During A Game Of Dice In The Hood!

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest was made in a shooting that killed one person and injured another person on Friday, April 29, at approximately 10:55 p.m. Dmarcco Montez Harris According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Dmarcco Montez Harris, 26, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of Roderick Mariachi Williams Jr. A second male suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in this incident. “Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained warrants for murder and attempted murder.” Harris is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,000,000 bond. “BPD would like to thank our community members for making us aware of a video allegedly shared to social media by the suspect in this investigation detailing the aftermath of this shooting incident,” Fitzgerald said. Related Story: 25-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham The incident occurred in the 4200 of 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham, South Precinct officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment complex when they observed the victim lying unresponsive on a staircase suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers observed a second male lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. BFR transported the second male victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. “The preliminary investigation suggests the two victims were involved in an altercation with a third male prior to shots being fired,” Fitzgerald said. This is Birmingham’s 40th murder investigation of 2022, including five justifiable death investigations. Posted by JR