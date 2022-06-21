"Narco" Monkey In A Bullet Proof Vest & Camo Found Dead With 11 Cartel Members After Shootout In Mexico!
A bloody shootout has seen 11 cartel members killed - as well as the pet monkey of one of the gang members. The monkey's owner was among the dead, with the pet - who was wearing a tiny bulletproof vest and camouflage jacket - lying on his chest. The owner was a young man in his 20s who was said to be part of Mexico 's infamous criminal group La Familia Michoacana. Since the deaths, a bizarre emotional tribute to the monkey is being shared on social media. It says the animal was called "El Changuito" and was born last year. It says: "It wasn't your turn, friend. Rest in peace." Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS