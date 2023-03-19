Pulled A Tekashi 69: Putin Spotted Driving Around Ukraine Late At Night!
"Russia's President Vladimir Putin made a working trip to Mariupol, Russian media reported on Sunday, a Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region which has been occupied by Moscow forces since May of last year.
Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, the TASS agency reported citing the Kremlin. Driving a car, Putin travelled around several districts of the city, making stops and talking to residents." - SBS News
Posted by Thrillz
