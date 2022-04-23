Horrible: Shooter In DC Posts POV Video To 4chan, At Least 3 Adults & 1 Child Shot...Suspect Later Found Dead!
At least four people, two adult females, one adult male, and one 12-year-old girl, have been shot. An additional victim, a female in her 60s, “suffered a graze wound to her back.” The poster was using the name “Raymond Spencer” on the 4chan post and referred to it as a school shooting. The nearby University of D.C. Van Ness campus and the 6-12 grade Edmund Burke School were placed on lockdown after the shots were fired. “Dear God please forgive me,” the poster wrote after uploading the video. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS