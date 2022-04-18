Sounds Like A Lawsuit On The Way: 100 People With Rare Cancers Who Attended The Same High School Demand Answers!
A New Jersey community is searching for answers after the revelation that more than 100 brain tumor diagnoses may be linked to one high school. Al Lupiano, who has been living with a non-cancerous brain tumor, says he found more than 100 other people who have went through the same thing as he, his wife and his sister. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY. . Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS