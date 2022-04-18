Sounds Like A Lawsuit On The Way: 100 People With Rare Cancers Who Attended The Same High School Demand Answers!

BROKEN? 6,989 views

A New Jersey community is searching for answers after the revelation that more than 100 brain tumor diagnoses may be linked to one high school. Al Lupiano, who has been living with a non-cancerous brain tumor, says he found more than 100 other people who have went through the same thing as he, his wife and his sister. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY. . Posted By PSmooth

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS