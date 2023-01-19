Sheesh: Actor Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting On Rust Film Set!
Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal of the western film Rust, according to reports. The film’s armorer overseeing weapons, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting in New Mexico in 2021. Posted By Persist
