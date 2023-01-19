Sheesh: Actor Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting On Rust Film Set!

BROKEN? 16,892 views

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal of the western film Rust, according to reports. The film’s armorer overseeing weapons, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting in New Mexico in 2021. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS