Spoke His Mind: Sharks' Goalie James Reimer Declines To Wear LGBTQ+ Pride Jersey Citing Christian Faith!
Reimer said in a statement Saturday that he made the decision based on his Christian beliefs, adding that he "always strived to treat everyone with respect" and that members of the LGBTQ community should be welcome in hockey. "In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions, which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in life," Reimer said. Posted BY Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS