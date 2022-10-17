Snoop Dogg - Crip Ya Enthusiasm
Snoop Dogg - Crip Ya Enthusiasm (Official Music Video)
2022 Death Row Records
Video credits:
Written & Directed By: Jesse Wellens &James Defina
Unreal Engine Artists: Parker Chaham, Jarrod Chatham, and James Defina
VFX Supervisor: James Defina Jesse Wellens
VFX: Tim Van Niekerk
Colorist: Gabe Sanchez
Environment Design: Sierra Division and Leartes Studios
Character Modeling: Hossein Diba
Character Rigging: Yusef Ghatavi
MOCAP: Snoop Dogg, Jesse Wellens, James Defina
