Guy Obliterates A Wasp Nest Using An M80 Firecracker On A Stick!

Dealing with bees, wasps, yellow jackets, or hornets can be a tricky and terrifying ordeal. Even if you are not at all allergic to bees or their stings, it is not a pleasant experience getting stung by one. Even for perfectly healthy people, the right amount of stings can be lethal. The average person can safely tolerate around 10 stings per pound of body weight. This means that although 500 stings can kill a child, the average adult could withstand more than 1100 stings. It would not be an enjoyable situation even without any side effects.



This guy had several wasp nests on his property and decided to take matters into his own hands. He had a large one hanging from a tree, and another large one hanging from the edge of his roof. WIth a little bit of clever thinking and a huge pair of balls, he rigged up an m80 onto a stick to deal with the problem. I guess this proves that sometimes dangerous jobs require dangerous tactics. Posted By Ghost