Foul: NY Parole Officers Steal $6000 During Search Of A Parolee's House!
Two New York officers were caught on camera allegedly stealing $6,000, that the home owners claim they kept in a shoe, during a search. The video came from a phone activated camera propped in the bedroom. In the video, the two officers are reportedly heard saying they could “share the money. Posted by PSmooth
