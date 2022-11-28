Just Horrible: Bronx Mom Suspected Of Stabbing Her Two Sons To Death ... She Was Reportedly Obsessed With Demonic Possession!
The Bronx mom accused of murdering her two young sons may have killed them because she believed they were possessed, law-enforcement sources said Sunday — as it was revealed she was once on the radar of the city’s child-welfare agency. Dimone Fleming 22, had been obsessed with demonic possession, and cops are now investigating whether she killed her boys ages 3 and 11 months over it. Posted By Persist
