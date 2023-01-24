Man Defends Dating 23-Year-Old Woman Who's Stuck In An 8 Year Old's Body!
A travel blogger has hit back at claims he is “creepy” for dating a 23-year-old woman who looks like an eight-year-old girl. As reported by the New York Post, Dan Swygart, 26, recently began romancing reality star Shauna Rae – whose growth was stunted due to treatment she received as a child for brain cancer. Rae – who is 3ft 10in, or 1.1m, tall – is the subject of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae. Swygart recently shared several snaps with Rae on Instagram, before posting a video to the social media site vehemently defending their connection. Posted by Abdul
