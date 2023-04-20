Terrible: 6-Year-Old Shot After Basketball Rolls Into Neighbor's Yard "Why You Shot My Daddy & Me?"

A North Carolina man allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents and an additional neighbor after a basketball rolled into his yard. "Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid's dad?" Kinsley asked in an emotional interview, stitches visible on her cheek from the bullet fragments that hit her. Posted by PSmooth

