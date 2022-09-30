SMH: Father Faces Kidnapping Charges & Uses His Baby As A Human Shield From Police...Gets Tased & Attacked By A K9!
A 27-year-old Palm Coast resident faces charges of kidnapping and using a minor as a human shield after he abducted a small child while armed with a gun and led deputies on a chase which ended in a standoff at a fast food restaurant’s parking lot. The child was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving. Posted By Persist
