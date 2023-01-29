If “Catch Me If You Can” Was A Person.. Boy Playing Hide-And-Seek Gets Found In Another Country 6 Days Later!
A 15-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container during a game of hide-and-seek and was discovered a week later in another country.
The teen from Bangladesh identified only by his first name, Fahim was playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on January 11 when he hid inside the container and fell asleep, according to India Times.
The container was then loaded on a commercial ship headed to Malaysia, where the boy was discovered in West Port six days later on January 17. The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here, Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, according to Bernama, a Malaysian news agency. Officials said he had a fever and was taken to a nearby hospital for examination.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS