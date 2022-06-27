Watch As This Alligator Performs The Power & Force Of The Deathroll!
Watch Darthgator get some enrichment with an offering of a lamb. (The lamb had died of natural causes and rather than go to waste, it was donated to ya to feed some of our animals.) The power and force of the deathroll is not to be treated lightly. It was fascinating to see him in a more natural circumstance which is hard to do in captivity. Posted By PSmooth
