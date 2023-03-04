Wildin: Ja Morant Flexing A Gun At A Club On Instagram Live!

Thug life? The Memphis Grizzlies have dealt with a lot of drama on the court this season, and now they are dealing with quite a bit of it off the court as well. Ja Morant has faced some disturbing allegations that involve him threatening a mall security guard and beating up a 17-year old, and now he has found himself in even more hot water after his latest social media antics.



The Grizzlies came up short in their battle with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, with Morant having a decent game, dropping 27 points and 10 assists. After the game, though, Morant went on Instagram Live in the early hours of Saturday morning, and was caught flashing a gun, which is an even worse decision considering all the allegations surrounding him right now. Posted By Ghost