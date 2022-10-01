Messed Up: 41-Year-Old Elephant Has Been Shackled & Brutalized Since He Was 9-Years-Old! (Hind Legs Are Fractured)

heartbreaking video from the Punnathur Kotta Elephant Sanctuary is an all-too-common example of blatant animal cruelty as this poor 41-year-old elephant has been shackled and brutalized since he was just 9-years-old and as a result of the abuse he has endured over the past 30+ years, his hind legs are fractured…THIS IS WRONG AND WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SPEAK UP FOR VOICELESS! This “elephant sanctuary” reportedly houses 59 elephants and we are scared to see how poorly the other elephants are being treated all while tourists continue supporting cruel places like this due to a lack of awareness! Help us get the word out about this barbaric place as no “sanctuary” keeps clearly-injured elephants in chains like this — please use your social platform for good and share this post with your followers and tag your friends and family, celebrities, influencers and news media who need to see and share it too in order to stop this barbaric animal cruelty once and for all! Posted By PSmooth