First Day Of Work: Police K9 Catches His First Suspect & Makes Him Scream In Pain!
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released video showing a K9 catching his first suspect. The dog, whose name is "Red," helped track down Nassan Bacon, who deputies say was wanted on a violent warrant and was spotted buying a 60-round magazine for an AK-47. Deputies say he took off running as they tried to stop him and he was hiding behind a washer and some scrap metals and was bitten and taken into custody. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS