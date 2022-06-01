Crazy: Man Wearing A Grim Reaper Costume Sets Himself On Fire As Onlookers Take Selfies!

A person set himself on fire in Galata Tower Square in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, in Turkey. The seriously injured person was taken to the hospital. According to the news of DHA, a person in costume, who came to Galata Tower Square at around 18:30 and had a staff in his hand, wandered around the tower for a while. He took pictures with those who wanted to take a picture with him.



Later, the person who spilled the flammable substance on him set himself on fire. Employees of a hotel intervened with a fire extinguisher. Health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The person, who was seriously injured and whose name was learned to be Abdullah Cihat Turan Pekpak, was taken to Bağcılar Training and Research Hospital by ambulance.

Posted by CZ