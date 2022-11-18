Say What? Prosecutors Are Looking To Calling 300 Witnesses For The Young Thug & Gunna YSL Rico Trial!
Young Thug and Gunna will head to trial in January, and more than 300 witnesses are expected to be called to the stand. The rappers have been in jail since May, and now have a trial date set for January. The Atlanta rappers will be against 300 witnesses that could take months to complete. Posted By Persist
