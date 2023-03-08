Courteney Cox & Melissa Barrera Quized On What Hip-Hop Tracks Were Big Each Year A SCREAM Movie Was Released! [The Feature Presentation Studios]
DJ Suss One played some trivia with Courteney Cox & Melissa Barrera from the SCREAM 6 cast on what were the biggest Hip Hop records on radio every year a Scream movie was released. We had fun!! Scream 6 hits theaters this Friday March 10th.
