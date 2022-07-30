Teaching Him Respect: Black Father Confronts Racist Store Employee In A Calm Manner After He Called His Son The N-Word!
A black man confronts a white employee saying the N-word to his son. He addresses the employee in a calm manner. the employee seems to say that he didn't realize the family heard him when he used the slur, to which the man replies that it "doesn't matter" whether he noticed or not. Posted By Persist
