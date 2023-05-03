Recovery Gon’ Be Rough: BBL Patient & Her Homegirl Get Caught Transporting $400,000 Worth Of Illegal Substance!
On March 31, 2023, Hernando State Troopers observed a vehicle speeding and driving dangerously close to other cars on the road. The trooper initiated a traffic stop by activating his lights, prompting the driver to pull over. The driver claimed to be returning from Atlanta after undergoing a BBL surgery but changed her story multiple times. Eventually, she admitted to transporting more than 400 LBS . Both suspects were apprehended withoutanyissues.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS