SMH: Jake Paul Says His Boxing Match With Hasim Rahman Jr. Is Canceled Due To Weight Issues!
Jake Paul’s upcoming fight scheduled on Aug. 6 in New York has been scrapped after his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. was unable to make the agreed upon weight for the Showtime pay-per-view main event. According to Paul’s team, the 31-year-old fighter had barely lost any weight, and the team said the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman later demanded the fight take place at a completely different weight – or he would no longer compete. Posted By Persist
