Oh Nah: Thai YouTuber Faces 5 Years In Jail & $13,800 Fine For Eating Bats On Camera!
Via freekdagemini1. Thai YouTuber Phonchanok Srisunaklua was arrested after uploading a video of herself eating bat soup. Anger about the potential outbreak of new pandemic viruses led to the suspect's detention. She is expected to spend at least five years in jail and will receive a $13,800 Fine. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS