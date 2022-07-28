Horrible: Female Inmates R*ped In Indiana Jail After Officer Sells Keys To Their Cells To Male Prisoners For $1,000 Each Lawsuit Claims!
A civil rights lawsuit by female inmates is alleging that former Clark County jail officer David Lowe sold his jail keys to male inmates for $1,000 so they can assault female inmates. that Dr. Rashad Richey and Ben Carollo discuss on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
"CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers.
The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
The incident happened on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 in 2021. A civil lawsuit was also filed in the case last month on behalf of 20 women. Lowe faces criminal charges of trafficking with an inmate, aiding escape and official misconduct. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2022." Posted By Ghost
