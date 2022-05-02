“D—- Is Made To Go In Pzzy” Mother Goes Off On Her Army Son After She Caught Him In A Relationship With A Gay Man On Facebook!

His Side Of The Story: This is just the little snippets, but I’ve been going through this for YEARS with this lady, I’ve been taking care of my siblings since I was 13 years, I never really had freedom to be a teenager or live my life because I had to watch my siblings ALL THE TIME while she’s out till 4 or 5 o’clock I’ll I’m cooking and cleaning up behind them!!!!!! she’s been abusing us for as long as I can remember, I’ve just always tried to cover it up because I really do love my mama, but she has really put me through so stress and pain, for me to only be 19 years old , only a few people know about. The reason I joined the army to get away from her and to make sure my siblings have a better life from her. Y’all know Ms.Nicole from Cahokia High School, but y’all don’t know Nikki, now y’all do. Posted bY JR