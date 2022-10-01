All Bad: Armed Suspect Gets Into Hours Long Standoff With Police Robot ... Ends Up Getting Shot!
When the SWAT team arrived, they deployed a robot and a drone, both equipped with cameras. From the drone video, Ishan can be seen hiding in the corner and covering himself in blankets. Ishan points a gun outside of the blanket and Fires at the Drone. Ishan refused to exit and shot the drone and the robot. SWAT officers then deploy gas into the laundry room. After some time, Ishan agreed to come out. Despite clear instructions to keep his hands up, Ishan lowered his hands, pulled up his shirt and reached toward his waistband. That is when the officer involved shooting occurred. Posted By Persist
