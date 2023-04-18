Houston Teen Gets Dragged Out A Car & Violently Arrested While Helping His Friend Who Was Stuck In Parking Lot Without Gas!
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cell phone videos showing disturbing arrests of high school football players by Harris County sheriff's deputies have led to an internal investigation. When Langham Creek High School senior Kristopher Willis' car ran out of gas, he called two of his football teammates for help. But when they showed up, they were instead pulled over, arrested, and charged with a crime. Both Willis and Palumbo were arrested. Palumbo has been charged with felony assaulting a peace officer, while Willis faces a misdemeanor count of impeding a roadway. Friends say that charge makes no sense since he was only in the roadway because he ran out of gas and was waitingforhelp.
