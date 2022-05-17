Straight Grimey: Man Robbed & Kidnapped At Gunpoint By His Own Roomate, Forced Him To Transfer $6K Via CashApp!

Houston man is accused of kidnapping his landlord and placing him in the back of his own Land Rover in an apparent robbery May 8, and police are still searching for their suspect. Joshua DeLoach, 29, is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping for the encounter, part of which was caught on the victim's home surveillance camera. DeLoach remains on the lam and is facing up the life in prison if caught and convicted. The hours-long ordeal started at the victim's home in the 300 block of Eado Park Circle, where he had just informed DeLoach that he was no longer welcome to stay in the three-story house, according to Houston Police Department investigators. The victim owns the home and previously allowed DeLoach to lodge. Video shared by police shows the man identified as DeLoach walk down the stairs and immediately pull a gun around 8 p.m. that Sunday night. Posted by PSmooth