Terrible: Man Sitting In His Car In The Bronx Gets Robbed & His Back Slashed With A Box Cutter!
A 25-year-old victim, was seated inside of his vehicle, a black BMW 4-door sedan, when two individuals approached. Individual #1 entered the victim’s vehicle at the front passenger door. Individual #2 entered the back seat behind the victim. Individual #1 produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim attempted to flee for his safety and a struggle ensued outside of his vehicle. The two individuals punched the victim and stabbed and slashed him with knives. They removed a watch, two chains and three bracelets. Posted By PSmooth
