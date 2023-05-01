Worst Punishments In History: Death By Elephant!
Execution by elephant was a method of capital punishment in South and Southeast Asia, particularly in India, where Asian elephants were used to crush, dismember or torture captives in public executions. The animals were trained to kill victims immediately or to torture them slowly over a prolonged period. Via @informathat. Posted By Persist
