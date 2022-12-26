He Dead: Albuquerque Police Officers Shoot Man Running At Them With Two Knives Following A Family Fight!
Officers asked Blaine Denetdele to “drop the knife” at least eight times before shooting him. Denetdele can be seen running toward officers with two large kitchen knives in his hands, pointed up, when officers opened fire. One officer attempted to use a less-lethal round in the moments before officers fired. Denetdele was pronounced dead at the scene. Posted By Persist
