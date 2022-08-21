Dream Come True: Leon Edwards Overcome With Emotion As He FaceTimed His Mom Following His Championship Win At UFC 278!
Leon Edwards was overcome with emotion as he FaceTimed his mum following his sensational knockout of Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278. A perfectly timed left high-kick caught Usman flush on the side of the head, knocking him out instantly, to spark wild scenes of celebration from Edwards and his camp. Posted By Persist
