Dope: Firefighters Use Water Shield To Completely Block Flames Behind Water Curtain!

Firefighters Use Water Shield To Completely Block Flames Behind Water Curtain
Fire nozzle of the water shield type has been invented by George F. Lum.
Fire nozzle of the water shield type has been invented by George F. Lum.

It is intended to protect firemen from smoke and flame, by providing a water curtain between them and the fire. At the same time the curtain does not interfere with the main effective stream discharged from the tip of the nozzle. There is a rotating valve, which directs the spray, and there are removable discs, made at different angles, radius and curves, which change the diameter and direction of the water curtain. By means of the removable discs the water may be trained backward so as to play upon the fireman holding the nozzle, thus protecting him from intense heat and flame.
