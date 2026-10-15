DELIVERY KICK Well Damn: Kicked Him Down Like Dude Didn't Tip Or Something!

By Persist
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2,186
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

Delivery Kick

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Well Damn: She Just Kept Driving Like Oh Well!

CALL THE AMBULANCE Well Damn: She Just Kept Driving Like Oh Well!

views
78,240
date submitted
Pure Foolery: Dude Kicked The Sh*t Out Of Him For This Prank!

MY GOODNESS Pure Foolery: Dude Kicked The Sh*t Out Of Him For This Prank!

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96,847
date submitted
This Didn't Age Well: When Trump Was On The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

This Didn't Age Well: When Trump Was On The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

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390,844
date submitted
Well That Didn't Go As Planned: Chick Tries To Push A Server's Food Tray In His Face & This Happened?

Well That Didn't Go As Planned: Chick Tries To Push A Server's Food Tray In His Face & This Happened?

views
577,153
date submitted
Well Damn: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of His Car While Speeding & Falls Off The Side Of The Highway!

Well Damn: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of His Car While Speeding & Falls Off The Side Of The Highway!

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255,461
date submitted
Well Damn: Dude Almost Gets Blown Away By The Wind Trying To Hold On To A Bunch Of Balloons!

Well Damn: Dude Almost Gets Blown Away By The Wind Trying To Hold On To A Bunch Of Balloons!

views
228,341
date submitted
Dave Chappelle Jokes If He Ever Says "I Stand With Israel", It's A Code Word Or Signal That He’s Been Compromised!

WELL DAMN Dave Chappelle Jokes If He Ever Says "I Stand With Israel", It's A Code Word Or Signal That He’s Been Compromised!

views
89,430
date submitted
How She Look? N3on Was Surprised When He Saw Drake's 'Goth Girl' Without Her Goth Look!

WELL DAMN How She Look? N3on Was Surprised When He Saw Drake's 'Goth Girl' Without Her Goth Look!

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88,300
date submitted
Drake’s Goth Girl 'Pinkchyu' Removes Her Makeup To Prove She’s Naturally Pretty!

WELL DAMN Drake’s Goth Girl 'Pinkchyu' Removes Her Makeup To Prove She’s Naturally Pretty!

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87,729
date submitted
From Food Order To Wild Situation: Family Tries To Protect DoorDasher After ICE Showed Up To Try And Grab Her!

WELL DAMN From Food Order To Wild Situation: Family Tries To Protect DoorDasher After ICE Showed Up To Try And Grab Her!

views
86,167
date submitted
Say What? Jake Paul Will Threaten To Sue Anyone Who Calls His Fights Staged!

SAY IT AIN'T SO Say What? Jake Paul Will Threaten To Sue Anyone Who Calls His Fights Staged!

views
62,804
date submitted
Joe Making Up Stories? Young Buck's DJ Says Fat Joe Is Lying About His Crew Beating Up Young Buck!

WELL DAMN Joe Making Up Stories? Young Buck's DJ Says Fat Joe Is Lying About His Crew Beating Up Young Buck!

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75,119
date submitted
OnlyFans Chick 'Bonnie Blue' Gets Fined $20 And Blacklisted From Indonesia For 10 Years After Arrest!

WELL DAMN OnlyFans Chick 'Bonnie Blue' Gets Fined $20 And Blacklisted From Indonesia For 10 Years After Arrest!

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72,749
date submitted
Well Damn: 6ix9ine Gets Into An Altercation At The Mall!

Well Damn: 6ix9ine Gets Into An Altercation At The Mall!

views
630,894
date submitted
Not Playing: Biker Gang Made Dude Apologize For Saying The N-Word To A Black Man!

WELL DAMN Not Playing: Biker Gang Made Dude Apologize For Saying The N-Word To A Black Man!

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68,107
date submitted
Well Damn: Little Girl Tried To Swing Over A Puddle Of Mud & Landed In the Worst Possible Way!

Well Damn: Little Girl Tried To Swing Over A Puddle Of Mud & Landed In the Worst Possible Way!

views
151,177
date submitted
Streamer Vlad Gets Punched On Stream While Pretending To Be A Trans Girl On The Streets Of Ireland!

WELL DAMN Streamer Vlad Gets Punched On Stream While Pretending To Be A Trans Girl On The Streets Of Ireland!

views
63,676
date submitted
Zohran Mamdani Stands On Previous Claims That Israel Is Committing Genocide & Says The U.S. Is Funding It, While Standing Next To President Trump!

WELL DAMN Zohran Mamdani Stands On Previous Claims That Israel Is Committing Genocide & Says The U.S. Is Funding It, While Standing Next To President Trump!

views
59,451
date submitted
Woah: Iranian Beach Looks Like The Start Of The Apocalypse!

Woah: Iranian Beach Looks Like The Start Of The Apocalypse!

views
233,552
date submitted
Wait For It: Grandma Took Her Dog Out For A Potty Break But Things Took An Unexpected Turn!

Wait For It: Grandma Took Her Dog Out For A Potty Break But Things Took An Unexpected Turn!

views
555,507
date submitted
Of All Places? Pastor Announced During Sermon That He Is Transitioning Into A Woman!

"MY PRONOUNS ARE SHE/HER" Of All Places? Pastor Announced During Sermon That He Is Transitioning Into A Woman!

views
62,200
date submitted
Man Says He Goes To Black-Owned Bars Because Of His Love For The Music And Culture But Is Always Mistaken For A Cop!

WELL DAMN Man Says He Goes To Black-Owned Bars Because Of His Love For The Music And Culture But Is Always Mistaken For A Cop!

views
50,061
date submitted
Father Says If Anyone Threatens His Son, He Expects His Son To Eliminate Them!

WELL DAMN Father Says If Anyone Threatens His Son, He Expects His Son To Eliminate Them!

views
46,798
date submitted
No Hands Thrown: Dude In The Hat Was Talking Tough But Didn't Do Anything?

WELL DAMN No Hands Thrown: Dude In The Hat Was Talking Tough But Didn't Do Anything?

views
44,186
date submitted
Hovenger: Life Long Jay-Z Fan Says He's Done With Him! "I'm Cool Off Hov"

WELL DAMN Hovenger: Life Long Jay-Z Fan Says He's Done With Him! "I'm Cool Off Hov"

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44,145
date submitted
Well Damn: Shorty Is A Super Freak!

GAS STATION GROUPIE Well Damn: Shorty Is A Super Freak!

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105,351
date submitted
Armed: Tried To Prank Dude But He Don't Play Those Games!

WELL DAMN Armed: Tried To Prank Dude But He Don't Play Those Games!

views
38,980
date submitted
Adam22 Blasts Sauce Walka, Calls Him A Failed Streamer That Tries To Leech Off The Next Man!

WELL DAMN Adam22 Blasts Sauce Walka, Calls Him A Failed Streamer That Tries To Leech Off The Next Man!

views
37,446
date submitted
President Trump On People Saying The WHCD Shooting Was Staged! "They Are More Sick Than They Are Con People"

WELL DAMN President Trump On People Saying The WHCD Shooting Was Staged! "They Are More Sick Than They Are Con People"

views
37,370
date submitted
Woman Confronts A Man That Allegedly Gave Her & 38 More Women Herpes "Have You Given The Other Females An Apology"

Woman Confronts A Man That Allegedly Gave Her & 38 More Women Herpes "Have You Given The Other Females An Apology"

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219,867
date submitted
Well Damn: Fight Between 2 Families Goes Down!

CHAOS Well Damn: Fight Between 2 Families Goes Down!

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43,438
date submitted
Well Damn: Father Gets Heated With Kid Who Bullied His Son!

Well Damn: Father Gets Heated With Kid Who Bullied His Son!

views
264,579
date submitted
Asked For It: He Knows Damn Well She Shouldn't Be On That Bike!

SMH Asked For It: He Knows Damn Well She Shouldn't Be On That Bike!

views
127,030
date submitted
She Can't Be Serious? The Education System Really Failed Her!

She Can't Be Serious? The Education System Really Failed Her!

views
191,833
date submitted
Myron Shuts Down A Heckler Who Mocked Charlie Kirk! "Shut Up Fa**ot!

WELL DAMN Myron Shuts Down A Heckler Who Mocked Charlie Kirk! "Shut Up Fa**ot!

views
26,455
date submitted
Iran's Foreign Minister Says They Are Ready For A "Doomsday" War With The U.S. But Leaves Diplomacy On The Table!

WELL DAMN Iran's Foreign Minister Says They Are Ready For A "Doomsday" War With The U.S. But Leaves Diplomacy On The Table!

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26,013
date submitted
President Trump Says The Cancelled Iran Strikes Would've Been "The Biggest Attack Since WWII"

WELL DAMN President Trump Says The Cancelled Iran Strikes Would've Been "The Biggest Attack Since WWII"

views
25,941
date submitted
Trump Questions Why Jewish Voters Support Democrats, Calls Himself Israel's Best President!

WELL DAMN Trump Questions Why Jewish Voters Support Democrats, Calls Himself Israel's Best President!

views
25,084
date submitted
"Ain't Nothing About This A Conspiracy" Man Who Lives Near The Miami Shopping Mall Speaks Out About People Seeing Aliens & More!

"Ain't Nothing About This A Conspiracy" Man Who Lives Near The Miami Shopping Mall Speaks Out About People Seeing Aliens & More!

views
258,869
date submitted
They Didn't Even Give Him A Chance: Dude Gets No Reaction From The Crowd While Performing In The Club!

They Didn't Even Give Him A Chance: Dude Gets No Reaction From The Crowd While Performing In The Club!

views
576,058
date submitted