Mother Forced To Stab The Family Dog To Death After Mauling Her 1-Year-Old!

A 1-year-old Southern California girl and three other people were wounded in an attack by two family dogs that forced the child’s mother to stab one of the pit bulls to death, family members expressed to CBS LA on Monday. The child's grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, said she was in bed when she heard family members crying out, then went into the kitchen, and saw her two daughters and son struggling with the dogs. One dog was latched onto a leg of granddaughter Ruby Ann Cervantes so she got her hands into its jaws and opened them up. The second dog attacked Ruby and her mother, Jamie Morales, stabbed it. “It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter,” Jamie Morales shared. Posted By PSmooth