Indiana Woman Charged With Murder After Tracking Her Boyfriend With An Apple Airtag, Kills Him After Spotting Him With Another Woman!

An Indiana woman was charged with murder after she allegedly followed a man she said was her boyfriend to a bar using an Apple AirTag, accused him of cheating on her and proceeded to intentionally run him over with her car, court documents show. "I'm quite sure, since this is a pub and grill and it is late at night, that there are quite a few people who were here that left the scene because they didn't want to get involved," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Don Weilhammer said of the incident, according to WISH. "This is where we do need them to get involved, and call us, and get us any information they saw regarding this." Gaylyn Morris, 26, was arrested early Friday after reportedly following Andre Smith to Tilly's Pub in Indianapolis by using an Apple AirTag and GPS. Morris told a witness that she was Smith's girlfriend and that he was cheating on her, according to investigators. Morris told the witness she was going to use an empty wine bottle to beat up the other woman.