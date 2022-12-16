Karma Hit Him On Sight: Miami Firefighter Punches The Sh*t Out Of A Handcuffed Patient Multiple Times For Spitting On Him!

Miami authorities have suspended a firefighter who said he had no regrets after video captured him punching a handcuffed patient who he said spat at him in October, officials said. If he never knew the consequence of spitting in a grown mans face, then consider my actions public education and this video a PSA, Robert Webster told NBC Miami on Tuesday.



Webster, who was a lieutenant with the Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, told the station he is not remorseful for attacking a handcuffed patient on Oct. 15 in the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The station identified the handcuffed patient as Antonio Cruz. NBC Miami obtained a police report, which it reported said Cruz was agitated and screaming to the rescue personnel.



The station also reported that Cruz had consumed cocaine and heroin. The video shows someone who appears to be Cruz spitting in Websters direction. Webster then, according to the video, rushes at Cruz and appears to punch him at least twice before other people restrain him.

Posted by CZ