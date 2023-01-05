Instant Karma: 2 Men Accidentally Set Themselves On Fire Trying To Burn Down Immigration Services Business!
Two arsonists in California accidentally set themselves on fire during an attack on an immigration center. The incident happened at Servicio De Inmigración in Bakersfield. The company provides immigration and naturalization services. The suspected arsonist who started the blaze is then seen running away with flames trailing up their leg, while the other repeatedly slips trying to flee the fire. Posted By Persist
