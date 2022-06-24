Thoughts? U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade ... Giving States Green Light To Ban Abortion!

The Supreme Court on Friday revoked the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for half a century — overturning Roe v. Wade on a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for dozens of states to swiftly ban the procedure and throwing the country into uncharted political, legal, social and medical territory. Posted By Persist

