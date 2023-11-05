Be Careful Out There: Gas Pump Technician Discovers Credit Card Skimmer While Making A Repair!

The pump was not working correctly so the gas station owner called a technician to repair the problem and thats when the device was discovered. TIPS TO STAY SAFE: How do you tell if there is a card skimmer? The stripe reader is at a funny angle. The buttons on the keypad are off-center or hard to push. The easiest way to detect a credit card skimmer is to yank, pull, and tug. Before you put your card into a point-of-sale terminal, wiggle a few parts of the machine to see if anything is loose. || Posted by CZ