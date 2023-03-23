You Going To Jail Now: 7 Virginia Deputies & 3 Hospital Employees Charged With Murder After Inmate Held Down For 12 Minutes Ends Up Dying!
even law enforcement officers and three hospital employees have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a Black man at a state psychiatric hospital. Well the seven deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. They, along with three state hospital workers, have all been charged with second-degree murder. Posted By Persist
