Dajé - Down [Unsigned Artist]

277 views

Dajé releases the music video for his song “Down” Dajé has amassed over 55,000 views on this YouTube video alone. This is Dajé’s collaboration with David Lyn

Follow Dajé on social media and stream his music below.
https://www.instagram.com/iamdaje/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5od3sKvnShU3r5yxeEF9i7
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/daje/1440408707

