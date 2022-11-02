Dajé - Down [Unsigned Artist]
Dajé releases the music video for his song “Down” Dajé has amassed over 55,000 views on this YouTube video alone. This is Dajé’s collaboration with David Lyn
https://www.instagram.com/iamdaje/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5od3sKvnShU3r5yxeEF9i7
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/daje/1440408707
