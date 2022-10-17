Kanye West Is Offering To Buy 'Free Speech' Platform PARLER!
Kanye West has entered into talks to buy free speech platform Parler. The company confirmed the announcement on Monday confirming that West would assist in ensuring the preservation of free speech. Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer welcomed West and added that the deal would change the way the world thinks about free speech. Posted By Persist
